YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $120,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,441.40. 156,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,352.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,262.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

