YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 125.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 26.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of MCI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 19,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

