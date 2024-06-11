YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $89,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

TXRH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

