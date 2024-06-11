YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DFS traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,636. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.