YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $374.70. 415,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.79 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

