YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE:O traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,875. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

