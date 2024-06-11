YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT stock remained flat at $77.65 during trading on Tuesday. 98,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,531. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

