YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.