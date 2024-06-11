Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 16380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

Zegona Communications Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 67.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,138.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

