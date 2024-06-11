Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 16380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.54).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Zegona Communications Stock Performance
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
