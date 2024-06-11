ZKH Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group’s (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 12th. ZKH Group had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZKH Group stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million during the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

