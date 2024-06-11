ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $11.61. ZKH Group shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 16,266 shares trading hands.

ZKH Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.