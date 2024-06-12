10,576 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,129. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

