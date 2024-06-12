12,531 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

