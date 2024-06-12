1,333,343 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,333,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,134,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,650,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 228,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $92.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

