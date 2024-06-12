15,900 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.