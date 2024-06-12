178,324 Shares in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.48% of Zalatoris II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,678,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZLS remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.00.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Profile
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
