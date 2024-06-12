178,324 Shares in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.48% of Zalatoris II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,678,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLS remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.00.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.