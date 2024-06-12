180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 31,518 shares of company stock worth $137,126 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

