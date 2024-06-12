186,820 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,470,000. NetApp comprises approximately 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.85. 1,023,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

