1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of 1933 Industries stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,049. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
