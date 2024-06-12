215,000 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,498,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,175,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

