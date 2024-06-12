23,338 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $86,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 3.3 %

Sealed Air stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

