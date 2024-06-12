250,000 Shares in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 349,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSAQ remained flat at $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the direct selling industry.

