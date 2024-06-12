2,600 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

