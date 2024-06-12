2U Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 14th (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 2U by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 2U by 33.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 33.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

