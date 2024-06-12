34,979 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

