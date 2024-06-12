4,001 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,744,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,123,000 after buying an additional 807,502 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,764. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

