40,604 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,541,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 529,289 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,379. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

