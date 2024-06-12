46,100 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $69,215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,370,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,399,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

