500 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. HubSpot accounts for 0.3% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.10. 184,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,537. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $621.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

