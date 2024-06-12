50,000 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALIT. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 2,819,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,872. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

