71,661 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 2,909,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

