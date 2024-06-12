72 Investment Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,269,000. Korro Bio accounts for 58.9% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 72 Investment Holdings LLC owned approximately 37.41% of Korro Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korro Bio stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

