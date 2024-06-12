89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.72% from the company’s previous close.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

ETNB traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 355,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 11.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 89bio by 9.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 89bio by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 89bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

