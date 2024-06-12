89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 176,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,107,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

89bio Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $930.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 89bio by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after buying an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 415,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

