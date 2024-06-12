91,036 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 57,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,404. The company has a market cap of $971.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.