Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 570,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,657 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $27.94.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

