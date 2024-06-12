Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wedbush

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,740. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.76. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

