ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 84,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $126,031.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Veru Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 1,286,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,194. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

(Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

