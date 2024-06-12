ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,067,711 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,067,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Spero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

