ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 475,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Report on ANGO

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.