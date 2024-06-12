ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IROHU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $653,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of IROHU remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

