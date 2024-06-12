ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.