ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.