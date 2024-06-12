ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 2.7% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 796,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,355. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

