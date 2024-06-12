ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,494. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

