ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after buying an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 4,448,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,645. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

