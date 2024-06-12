ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,378,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Cellectar Biosciences comprises approximately 1.4% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 11.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $320,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

CLRB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 272,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.