ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 159.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 385,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.65. 2,733,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $644.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

