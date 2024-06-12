Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 53,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.