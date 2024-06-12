Advent International L.P. Buys 12,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.1% of Advent International L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $9.46 on Wednesday, hitting $721.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.