Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMFIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.